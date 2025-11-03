CA toppers talk

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday declared the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) final examination. More than 75 students passed the CA final examination in the city. This newspaper spoke to the top performers of the city to get valuable insights and success strategies.

Box

I focus on quality learning & believe in consistency

Vrunda Tile: I highly believe in consistency and hence always aimed for 8-10 hours of productive study focusing on quality learning rather than just time spent. I want to become a highly skilled and ethical CA, focusing on value addition through my work and lead a purposeful life.

I enjoy baking, watching shows and movies, and reading fiction. My family is my biggest inspiration. My father, Nanasaheb Tile, is retired as AGM – Finance and Accounts from a private company while my mother Rajani Tile conducts private tutions. I decided to pursue CA at an early age as I’ve always had a genuine interest in finance.

Box

I love seeking knowledge of geopolitics

Sahil Kamtalwar: I used to study approximately 8-10 hrs daily. I love to go for adventurous treks, play outdoor games and gain knowledge relating to geopolitics. My goal is to become a successful person and to fulfil my parents' dreams. I decided to become a CA at the age of 15 when I was in 9th standard because of my interest in finance and mathematics. My inspiration and role model are my parents who have done many sacrifices for me. My father, Suresh Kamtalwar, is doing service in a private company and my mother, Sheetal Kamtalwar, is a housewife.

Box

It was my 1st goal to clear all levels of CA in 1st attempt

Kunal Jain: I used to study 12-13 hrs per day. The first goal was clearing all levels of CA in the first attempt, which by god's grace, I could achieve. The next goal is to learn new things and get relevant exposure and then try and bring those to the city in the coming years. My parents and my sister were my biggest inspirations. In my free time, I like to play basketball and chess. I also like watching F1 races. My father, Sanjay Jain is a businessman while mother, Seema Jain, is a housewife. Since I am from a Marwari background, it developed my interest in the field of commerce. When I was in class 7-8th, I decided to become CA.

Box

I wanted to pursue other than Science field

Pushkar Bhale: I had decided anything about career until 10th standard. I made up my mind to be CA after I passed the 10th examination. Honestly, I wanted to pursue something other than Science but a respectable career, that's why I chose CA. I have a goal in life to make at least a little difference in society and learn new things as much as possible. Never counted the number of hours, but studied based on the planned schedule (8-12 hours). I love reading books and trekking. My parents are my biggest inspiration. My mother, Deepa Bhale is a teacher by profession while father Kedar Bhale is a businessman.