CA Umesh Sharma elected on ICAI Central Council

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

CA Umesh Sharma was elected as a member on the Central Council of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The election of the office-bearers of Central Council was held for 32 posts recently.

The counting began on December 16 and the result was announced on December 20.

A total of 11 candidates were elected in ICAI West Region which comprises Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa States.

Of them, six are from Mumbai, on each from Pune and Aurangabad, three from Gujarat. CA Sharma was declared the winner on completion 4,130 votes quota.

Except for Mumbai and Pune, CA Umesh Sharma is the only candidate from the result of Maharashtra.

The ICAI national president would be elected from among 32 elected members. CA Sharma has imparted training at more than 1000 places on GST so far. He was ICAI city branch president in 2002 and also worked as president on different committees of ICAI’s Western India Regional Council (WIRC).

Box

Expresses gratitude to Lokmat Times

CA Sharma thanked Lokmat Times for his election on the Central Council. The reason is that he has been writing a weekly article ‘Karniti’ in Lokmat Times for the past eight years. His 418 articles were published on economics so far. He has also written many articles on GST which became very popular. He said that he could reach door to door because of his article ‘Karniti.’ “My election on Central Council is its acknowledgement. I thank Lokmat Times for this,” he added.