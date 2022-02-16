CA Yogesh Agrawal is ICAI city branch chairman, CA Kedar Pande is secy, new body takes charge

Aurangabad, Feb 16: Chartered Accountant (CA) Yogesh Agrawal has taken charge as the branch chairman of the Aurangabad branch of the WIRC of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for the year 2022-23. The other office-bearers are as follows: Vice-chairman - CA Ganesh Bhalerao; secretary - CA Kedar Pande; treasurer - CA Amol Godha; Western India CA Students Association (WICASA) chairman - CA Mahesh Indani; branch executive member - CA Rupali Bothara.

The Aurangabad branch is taking care of 1050 plus CA members in the city as well as 2500 plus CAs in Marathwada and nearby area.

The new team has planned seminars, workshops and conferences in Aurangabad under the guidance of ICAI national president CA Debashish Mitra and vice-president CA Aniket Talati.

The activities will focus on covering amendments in taxation, corporate laws and public awareness of taxation and it’s compliances as well as investors awareness.

Aurangabad branch WICASA caters to the needs of 5000 students pursuing CA course and aiming to add more new students and conduct career counseling programmes in Marathwada.