Calf killed in leopard attack at Pimpri

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A leopard attacked and killed a calf tied near a cowshed at Pimpri village in Khultabad tehsil on Thursday night.

According to reports, farmer Phulkor Maher had tied his cow and calf at his farm in Gat No. 80 on Thursday night. Around midnight, a leopard entered the premises and mauled the calf to death. Hearing the commotion, Maher, who lives nearby, woke up and saw the leopard. As he shouted for help, the animal fled into the darkness. Forest officials Sandeep More (Forester) and Mayur Chaudhary (Forest Guard) from Khultabad Range visited the spot and conducted a panchnama.