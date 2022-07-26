Cambridge students shine in badminton

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 26, 2022 09:55 PM2022-07-26T21:55:02+5:302022-07-26T21:55:02+5:30

Aurangabad, July 26: Cambridge School students Siya Bembde (U-17 Girls) bagged the silver medal and Raghav Dhumal (U-17 Boys) won the bronze in the CISCE Zonal-2 Badminton Tournament held at Pune, recently.

Both have qualified for the regional-level tournament to be held in Mumbai. The chairman, principal, staff and students congratulated both of them.

