Cambridge students shine in badminton

Aurangabad, July 26: Cambridge School students Siya Bembde (U-17 Girls) bagged the silver medal and Raghav Dhumal (U-17 Boys) won the bronze in the CISCE Zonal-2 Badminton Tournament held at Pune, recently.

Both have qualified for the regional-level tournament to be held in Mumbai. The chairman, principal, staff and students congratulated both of them.