Campus Club Mega Drawing Competition on Sunday

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

Drawing and painting enhance the creativity of the students. During the schooling many students nurture the hobby of drawing. Now, Lokmat Times Campus Club has organised a Mega Drawing Competition on August 7.

Pearl Academy presents ‘Art Beat’ Drawaing Competition has been organised to provide opportunity to the students to showcase their hidden talents. The competition will be held at various centres in three categories groups. Each group will have a separate subject. The winners can win attractive prizes.

It has been seen that the students are often buried under the burden of studies and do not get opportunity to nurture their inborn talents. To develop a confidence among the students that they can draw beautiful drawings, this competition will be beneficial. Then register today and confirm your participation in the competition.

Competition in 3 categories

Group Subject Reporting Time Competition Time

Std.1st to 4th Rainy Season 9 am 9.30 am

Std. 5th to 7th Picnic Spot 10 am 10.30 am

Std. 8th to 10th Festival 11 am 11.30 am

Conditions to participate

1)Lokmat Times Campus Club identity card for the year 2022-2023 is mandatory to participate in the Art Beat drawing competition.

2)Registration for the competition will be done at the centres.

3)Drawing Sheet will be provided by the organisers.

4)Participants will have to bring colours and other articles.

5)Campus Club membership registration will be available at the centre.

Prizes to winners; certificates to all participants

The competition will be held in three groups. In each group, first, second and third rank winners will be given prizes. Similarly, all the participants will be given certificates.

Competition will be held on below centres

1)Sarosh English School, Mitmita, Padegaon.

2)AMES Kids School, Times Colony.

3)Bloom Vile English School, Aarif Colony.

4) Model English School, Navkhanda Women’s College, Bhadkal Gate.

5)New English School, opposite Tirupati Supreme Enclave, Silk Mill Colony.

6)Global English School, opposite Taj Hotel, Wankhedenagar.

7)Sai Gan Lotus School, opposite Dagdojirao Deshmukh College, Bajajnagar.

8)Jain International School, near Sangramnagar Flyover.

9)Tapadiya Innovation, New Shrinagar, Osmanpura.

10)Baliram Patil Vidyalaya, near Police Quarters, N-9, Cidco.

11)Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road.

Prize Distribution at 1 pm

After conclusion of the competition in three categories at each centre. Prize distribution programme will be held at the respective centre at 1 pm. For further information and registration, contact on 8055562121, 8080516737, appealed the organisers.