Cancel the privatization of BSNL and start 4G service

Aurangabad, July 28:

All employees and officers unions of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) observed black day and protested at Sanchar Sadan demanding canceling privatization of BSNL's tower and fiber network and starting 4G service immediately on Thursday.

Following the 'National Monetization Pipeline’ policy, the Central Government has planned to transfer 14,917 towers and fiber assets of BSNL to a private company. If the very important network required for providing communication services and which BSNL has built from its own revenue without any government assistance is given to a private owner, then BSNL will have to pay rent to that company for using this self-built network. There is a risk of collapse of BSNL, which is already running in financial losses due to lack of 4G service.

For the benefit of the customers, the government should cancel this decision. All the employees and officers unions of BSNL have united and protested today by observing a black day all over the country and protesting at the district headquarters. Ranjan Dani and John Varghese addressed the gathering on this occasion. Leaders Shivaji Chavan, YA Jungle, BR Ganakwar, Harish Sable and others were present on the occasion.