Cancer awareness session organized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Jain Tag and Mahavir International Metro City regularly organize social and public welfare initiatives. In line with this, a Cancer Screening & Awareness Session has been organized on the occasion of World Cancer Day on February 4 at 7 PM at IMI Hall, Samarthnagar.

Dr Ashwini Gaisas from Nashik will deliver a special awareness session on cancer screening, blood tests for cancer detection, and zero-level screening, highlighting how multiple types of cancer can be detected through a single blood test. This initiative is being conducted in collaboration with Datar Cancer Genetics, Nashik. All community members are encouraged to attend and benefit from this session, urged by Jain Tag President Shweta Kasliwal, Purva Kasliwal, Jayshree Lohade, Shweta Gangwal, Project Chairperson Deepika Badjate, Monika Chandiwal, Rachana Pahade, Pooja Jhajhari, Dr Yashika Pandey, Seema Badjate, Sarika Badjate, and Mahavir International Metro City President Veer Shailesh Chandiwal, Secretary Veer Anant Jaiswal, Treasurer Veer Kamlesh Sethiya. Additionally, Jain Tag Founder Anupama Dagda, Deepika Badjate, members of Jain Tag, and Mahavir International Metro City members have extended their support. The event details were shared in an official statement by media coordinators Narendra Ajmera and Piyush Kasliwal.