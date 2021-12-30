Cantonment weekly animal market begins

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

After a long hiatus, the weekly cattle market in the Cantonment area, which is more than a century old, started on Thursday. The market was closed for nearly one and a half years due to the corona. The Aurangabad cantonment board is taking measures of social distance and other precautions at the market.

Customers from all over the city and district come in large numbers to buy vegetables, grains and other commodities. Also, a large number of animals are sold in the livestock market. Although goats, sheep, cows and other animals are sold in this market, it is famous for its buffalo trade from Maharashtra to Gujarat. The buffaloes of Jafarabadi and other ten breeds of Saurashtra, Kathiawad, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Upleta, Porbandar, Amreli, Gir and Surat in Gujarat are sold in the market. The buffaloes give about 14 to 18 liters of milk daily. Their price ranges from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh depending on the quantity of milk. The buffalo trade generates lakhs of rupees in a single day. The animal market also sustains the livelihood of about three thousand traders.