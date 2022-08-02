CAP rounds for ITIs admissions began

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds for the admissions to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have begun. There are 17 ITIs in the district with 2536 seats. A total of 12,390 youths registered while 11,725 of them confirmed their application forms. Of the total ITIs, 11 are private with 2064 seats. The first CAP round started and the selection list was displayed on July 29. The text messages were also sent to the candidates. The seats were allotted to 2126 candidates while 365 aspirants have confirmed their admissions so far. The last date to confirm admission in this round is August 3.

The selection list for the second round will be released on August 6. The selected candidates will have to verify their documents and confirm admissions between August 8 and 12. The third CAP round will be conducted from August 17 to 20.

Trades like welder, machine tools, wireman, electrician, computer operator and steno are in demand from students. Principal of Government ITI Abhijit Alte said that admissions are being confirmed for these trades.

He said that the Government ITI has 1125 intake while allotment letters were issued to 650 youths in the first CAP round. A total of 160 candidates confirmed the admissions so far. He said there is a possibility of admission confirmation on 250 to 300 seats in the present round.