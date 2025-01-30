Capt Dr Gaikwad to be given farewell today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Capt Dr Suresh Tuakaram Gaikwad, the senior professor from the Chemistry Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will be given a farewell on January 31, on his retirement

The farewell ceremony will be held at Mahatma Phule Hall, at 4 pm.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulair will preside over the function.

Dr Gaikwad worked in M S P Mandal colleges for 20 years while he has been working in the Chemistry Department for the past 15 years. He also worked as director of the Students Development Board, registrar, and controller of examination in Bamu during this period. Incharge registrar Dr Ganesh Manza will also grace the event.