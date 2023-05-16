Car catches fire in front of the commissionerate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The police personnel's car, heading from Osmanpura police station to the police colony located behind the police commissionerate, caught fire in front of the commissioner office. The employee got down from the car and immediately called the fire department. By the time the fire had engulfed half of the vehicle. The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday night.

According to information, Ravindra Devidas Thackeray, a station house officer at Osmanpura police station, was going to his residence by car (MH-20-FG-9181) after finishing his duty. He saw smoke coming from the bonnet of the car near the entrance of the commissionerate. He immediately pulled over and stopped the car. By then the car caught fire. He called the fire department and in no time, a team of duty fire officers Laxman Kolhe, Sheikh Tanveer, Sangram More and others arrived and put out the fire. Thackeray informed them that the front part of the car was burnt.