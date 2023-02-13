Car stolen from Reliance Mall parking

Aurangabad

Pundliknagar police booked three persons for stealing the car of a business from the parking of Reliance Mall on February 12 night.

Police said a businessman Rajendra Gajanan Kulkarni (Sangramnagar, Satara area) had gone to watch a movie at Prozone Mall with his family members on February 12 night. When they come to the parking after the movie at midnight, they found their Fortuner car (MH20 BY 5700) was missing. Kulkarni lodged a complaint that Rohit Bainade and his two accomplices have stolen his car. The police are further investigating the case.