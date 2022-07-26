Career aptitude test gets huge response

LTCC and Edua: Another camp to be organized again on July 31

Aurangabad, July 26:

Career aptitude test and guidance camp was organized by Lokmat Times Campus Club and Edua on Sunday at Enlight and Edua Foundation, Aurangpura. The test received a spontaneous response from parents and students. In all, 1100 students were registered in this activity.

On Sunday, the students were coming for the aptitude test in the rain that continued throughout the day. After giving the 25 minutes test, the expert guides guided the students and parents as per the report. The satisfaction of students and parents could be seen on their faces as they were given guidance regarding which field they should pursue their career, preliminary preparation and information regarding various exams. The parents said that the information received by the students was instructive.

Another chance to students

On the insistence of the students, a free career aptitude test and guidance camp has been organized for 10th and 12th students on July 31, at Enlight and Edua Foundation in front of Book Palace, Aurangpura from 10 am to 5 pm. For more information one may contact 9422115252, 9222883434 and 8055562121.

This psychological test exposed me to many new careers. Many new aspects of my son came out through this test. We have no doubt about his career now. Many thanks to Lokmat and Enlight Foundation, said Diwakar Bagde.

Students and parents benefited

Due to this career aptitude test, we have noticed the career mistakes of many students. Students and parents have benefited a lot from this activity. Apart from traditional careers, they got information about many new careers. In Enlight's Mission IAS @21 initiative, we prepare students of 10th and 12th for all competitive exams. So that they can crack any exams like UPSC or MPSC in first attempt, said Srihari Pandav, co-founder, Enlight and Edua Foundation.