Career education to reach 55 ZP schools

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a move to boost career opportunities for rural students, the Zilla Parishad has partnered with the ‘Asude Foundation’ to introduce career education in 55 schools. The initiative, focused on students in grades 9 and 10, will offer industry visits, career counselling, life skills workshops and vocational training.

The MoU was signed under the leadership of Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, who emphasized the need to guide students and provide them with the tools to pursue their career dreams. The foundation, founded by Harvard alumni Alia Montero Kharge and Venkatesh Kharge co-founder aims to provide holistic education across India. Venkatesh Kharge assured that the program would provide necessary resources to students, ensuring positive outcomes. Education Officer Jayashree Chavan noted that the program aligns with the new National Education Policy.

The event was attended by Deputy Education Officer Nita Shreerimal and Assistant Program Officer Dr. Sojwal Jain.

