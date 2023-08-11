Career guidance session at MGM Group of Schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A career guidance session was conducted recently for the students of the MGM Group of Schools from grades VIII TO XII. Experts Soujanya Philips and Ronald James presented an array of opportunities available for students interested in pursuing their higher education overseas. Students were introduced to popular study destinations such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. A psychometric test to assess students' aptitudes, interests and personality traits was conducted. Director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr Namrata Jajoo, principals Savita Narwade, Ganesh Tarate, Usha Jadhav and Smita Kulkarni guided the organisers. Student Hisham Ali Khan conducted the event.