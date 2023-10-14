Careful, wishes come true

The month of September is always chaotic. September for me means the launch of the new year of WoW, my women’s forum, which in turn means to put together the new committee, re-enrolling members, curating events and making sure everything is perfect. Septembers also mean restructuring and finalising the back-end of MahaMarathon, our six-city marathon circuit brand which entails dealing with agencies that don't respect timelines, multitasking by being the designer, PR & social media expert, refreshing the needs of the event with internal teams and stalking other events. September also means the birthdays of both my kids and me are approaching. But this year onwards, September will also mean my son's half-yearly exams are approaching. I like to sprinkle my existing workload by signing up for courses I can't cope with, by organising udyapan (religious gathering of women, if I were to mention vaguely) and inviting family to visit.

Why am I sharing this entire saga? Well! In the middle of my September madness, Mr K asked me what I wanted as a present for my birthday. Without a moment's thought I replied, “I want some time alone, without the worry of studies, food, work and everything else.” It's a universal truth that men don’t understand women. Honestly, when I asked for time alone, I didn't mean to be actually left alone. I simply meant, feel bad for me, massage my feet and tell me no one can do all of this but me. But my darling husband booked me on a solo trip to a spa resort.

SOLO!! ME! I am a crazy obsessive mother and an insane workaholic!

Now, there are bets being laid at my place, ‘How many days do you think mom can last without us?” Someone has bet two. Others range from one to four. I have bet on five. I have to now. Now, I have the additional stress of proving I can be myself, have a great time and disconnect. Mr K said, “But you asked for it.” I ask for a lot of things, you don't actually listen, do you?

Hence, my naughty at 40, is beginning by being by myself in a meditation centre. Am terrified. I would rather be buried in a million messages and gazillion tasks to do. Although, more than being by myself for five days, I am actually frightened of being in the mountains where it is usually normal for dogs to loiter around the property. Obviously, now that I have to go, I called the sweet reservations lady. I tried to sound all serious and ask all the right questions. Eventually, gathering the courage, I asked, “Are there dogs on the property?” She nonchalantly replied, “No, just monkeys.”

God be with me!