Case against five for torturing married woman

Case registered in Waluj police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case has been registered with the MIDC Waluj police station against five in-laws for the physical and mental torture of a 28-year-old woman, Sarita Babruvahan Wankhede (Bajajnagar). According to police, Sarita Wankhede was married to Uttareshwar Thorat eight years ago, and since then, her husband constantly tortured her and doubted her character due to his addiction to alcohol. Sarita also gave Rs 1.5 lakh to her in-laws to build a house, but her husband continued to quarrel with her. Her in-laws forced her to bring more money. Hence she moved to her mother's house. When Sarita returned, she was shocked to learn that her husband had married another woman, and when she complained, her in-laws sided with her husband. Tired of the constant harassment, Sarita filed a complaint, and a case has been registered against her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and two sisters-in-law. PSI Swati Uchit is further investigating the case.