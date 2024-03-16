Case against motorcyclist responsible for death of vegetable vendor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case was registered in the MIDC Waluj police station against a motorcyclist for hitting a vegetable vendor and resulting in his death.

According to police, Raju Supdusingh Jonwal (43), a vegetable vendor by procession, was residing in Pandharpur with his family. On February 23, he was heading towards Ranjangaon at around 9 pm, on his motorcycle (MH-20-GD-267). While he was crossing the road on his motorcycle near Waluj, an unidentified motorcyclist (MH-20-CG-8306) collided with his motorcycle.

Seeing the accident, passerby Hiraman Pandit and Ankush Gaikwad admitted Jonwal to the government medical college and hospital. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist ran away from the spot. Jonwal died while undergoing treatment on February 26. A case was registered by Sunita Jonwal in the Waluj MIDC police station against unidentified motorcyclists. Police head constable Ram Tandale is investigating the case.