Case against three for torturing married women

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case was registered in Waluj police station against three in-laws who tortured a 24-year-old married woman by demanding Rs 50,000 for buying a vehicle.

According to police, Urmila (Waluj) was married to Somnath Fakirchand Gadekar (Shiresaigaon, Vaijapur) three and a half years ago. A few days after the marriage, Urmila's in-laws started harassing her by taunting her on her skin colour and demanded money for buying a vehicle.

Husband Somnath then abused and beat her. But she refused to bring the money and was thrown out of the house. Urmila filed a complaint against the husband, father-in-law Fakirchand Gadkar and mother-in-law Chhababai Gadkar at Waluj police station.