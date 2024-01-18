Case against three for torturing married women
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 18, 2024 08:50 PM2024-01-18T20:50:03+5:302024-01-18T20:50:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case was registered in Waluj police station against three in-laws who tortured a 24-year-old married woman by demanding Rs 50,000 for buying a vehicle.
According to police, Urmila (Waluj) was married to Somnath Fakirchand Gadekar (Shiresaigaon, Vaijapur) three and a half years ago. A few days after the marriage, Urmila's in-laws started harassing her by taunting her on her skin colour and demanded money for buying a vehicle.
Husband Somnath then abused and beat her. But she refused to bring the money and was thrown out of the house. Urmila filed a complaint against the husband, father-in-law Fakirchand Gadkar and mother-in-law Chhababai Gadkar at Waluj police station.