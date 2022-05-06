Case against truck driver for woman's death

Aurangabad, May 6:

A woman died while undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after being hit by a two-wheeler. The accident took place on May 4 in the evening in front of ATC Company in the Mitmita area.

According to the police, Habib Khan Akbar Khan (35, Fattarphod Galli, Daulatabad) was on his way to Daulatabad on a two-wheeler (MH-20-FM-7869) with his wife Sophia and son Abdul Shakur. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck (MH-20-EL-8118) which was speeding from behind, tried to overtake Habib's two-wheeler. However, the truck dashed the two-wheeler from the rear. All three fell down from the motorcycle. Sophia was seriously injured in the crash. She was immediately admitted to the GMCH. However, she died at around 8 pm. A case has been registered against the truck driver at the Chawani police station PSI Pandurang Dake is further investigating the case.