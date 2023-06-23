Case against two for scam of Rs 16 lakhs in a company

A case has been registered in MIDC Waluj police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case was registered in the MIDC Waluj police station against two company employees for a fraud of Rs 16 lakh in the Waluj branch of the Washi Integrated Solution.

According to police, the company located in Bhiwandi has a branch in Waluj Kamlapur. Meanwhile Kanchan Hiralal Pardeshi (35, Bajajnagar) works as a manager while Swapnil Damodar Bansod (38, Waladgaon) is the store manager.

Kushal Pandey, working as an accountant in the Bhiwandi branch of the company, noticed that the figures of goods supplied to the company did not match in the inventory of the company's Kamlapur branch. When he asked Kanchan whether she had made any changes in the company's records, she gave vague answers. After thorough interrogation, Kanchan admitted that she conspired with Bansod to make wrong entries in the computer since March and sold the goods out of the company.

During the investigation, it was learned that both Kanchan and Swapnil had stolen and sold the copper wire worth about Rs 25 lakh. After this incident came to light, both of them deposited Rs 9 lakh in the company's account. Pandey filed a complaint for not depositing the remaining Rs 15.91 lakh. PSI Chetan Ogle is conducting the investigation under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav.