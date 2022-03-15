Case of riot against members of two groups in Bhavaninagar

Aurangabad, March 15:

A case of riot was registered in the Jinsi police station against four persons for causing ruckus at a public place in Bhavaninagar area on Monday night. Three people belonging to two groups were injured in the clash. Tensions eased when Jinsi police rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. Four people were arrested by the police on the complaint filed against each other.

According to a complaint lodged by Sanket Balu Bhivasane, (Sanjaynagar) he was chatting with his friends in lane no 6, Bhavaninagar when Sheikh Yusuf Sheikh Mukhtar approached him and started looking at him angrily. When Sanket asked him why he was angry, he started arguing with them. He called the other accused Sheikh Altaf, Sheikh Shabbir, Anwar Sheikh Ahmed Sheikh, Ahmed Sheikh Ismail Sheikh. All of them then attacked Sanket, Vinay Ahekar and Sunil Kaushalye with bricks. The police arrested Sheikh Anwar and Sheikh Ahmed Sheikh Ismail for rioting. According to a complaint lodged by Sheikh Yusuf, he was heading home from Bhavaninagar when he saw ten to fifteen people arguing.

He stopped to see the argument. But as he was about to leave, he was attacked by accused Sanket alias Gotya Bhivasane, Chandrasekhar Purushottam Mudiraj, Yogesh Bhosale, Vinayak Aherkar, Lakhan Markad and other unidentified persons. Sheikh Anwar and Sheikh Ahmed, who had come for help, were also beaten up. The police registered a case and arrested Sanket and Chandrashekhar. PSI MS Pawar is further investigating the case.