Case on ‘Sulli Deals’ registered in Cantonment police station

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

The cantonment police on Wednesday registered a case against ‘Sulli Deals’ app, on which, the photos of the women from Muslim community were uploaded and defamed them by conducting their online auction on social media.

Social activist Adv Asma Shafiq Shaikh in her complaint mentioned that Sulli Deals App website was created in July 2021. On this website, the photos of the women from Muslim community using social media were downloaded without permission and later uploaded online. It is mentioned on the website that these women are available for auction.

On July 5, 2021, the editor and co-founder of ‘Do Politics’ tweeted and shared the link of this app and supported it by saying that he is using this app. The women were defamed through this app. The complainants on July 13, 2021, lodged a complaint in this regard with the National Women’s Commission and Cyber Cell.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Cantonment police station against Ajit Bharti. PI Sharad Ingle is further investigating the case.

Complainant Adv Shaikh in a press conference said, the union government shows sympathy with Muslim women on the issue of ‘Triple Talaq’ but has not uttered a word on Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals app. No action is taken against these apps. Such incidents create differences between the two communities. Considering the elections in five states, attempts are made to spread hatred, Adv Shaikh alleged.