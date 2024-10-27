Cash and Gutkha smuggling busted at Humsafar Travels

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Authorities discovered that cash is being smuggled through parcels sent via travel companies during an inspection of the recently sealed Humsafar Travels office on Sunday. This alarming finding highlights ongoing illegal activities linked to the travel service.

Police uncovered a drug trafficking racket supplying narcotics in the city, with connections extending to Gwalior recently. PI Geeta Bagwade confirmed that the drugs were being trafficked through travel buses. As a result, on October 21, she sealed the main office of Humsafar Travels at Kranti Chowk, which was significantly involved in the racket. PI Bagwade, along with PSI Amol Mhaskey and Sandeep Shinde, inspected suspicious parcels at the office on Sunday. They discovered five boxes of gutkha in one of the parcels, shocking the police with the revelation of gutkha smuggling through travel services.

No Sender, No Receiver

One box raised suspicion among the police as it only had the name of a single trader. Inside, they found two additional boxes containing Rs 1,75,000 in cash wrapped in thermocol, with no sender mentioned. When questioned, the company’s employees could not provide satisfactory answers. The police seized the cash and gutkha, and investigations are ongoing to identify the sender and the purpose of the money. This operation was led by constables Sandeepan Dharma, Mahesh Ugle, Vijay Tribhuvan, Kalyan Nikam, Chhaya Landge, and Jyoti Bhore.