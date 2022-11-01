Cash and mobile stolen from house

Aurangabad:

A thief entered an open house and decamped with a mobile phone and cash. The incident took place on October 30 in the Mitmita area. According to police, taking advantage of the fact that the door of the house of Shivaji Vitthal Karke (near water tank, Mitmita) was open, the thief stole a mobile phone worth Rs 7,000 and cash of Rs 4500 kept under the mattress of the cot. A case in this regard was registered in the Chawani police station.