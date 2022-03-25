Cash, jewellery stolen from house

Published: March 25, 2022

Aurangabad, March 25: A thief entered a house of a security guard near Zalta Phata, old Beed By-pass road, ...

Aurangabad, March 25:

A thief entered a house of a security guard near Zalta Phata, old Beed By-pass road, and stole cash and jewellery on Thursday at around 1.30 pm.

Complainant Bhimrao Bandu Gaikwad (60) is a security guard. On Wednesday night, he and his family members went to sleep and the door was open. A thief entered the house at around 1.30 am and stole Rs 10,000, jewellery and sarees from the cupboard.A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station.

