CCI increases cotton purchase limit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) initially set a limit of only 4.5 quintals of cotton per acre from farmers, causing losses. CCI has now raised the purchase limit to 5 quintals 66 kg per acre.

Heavy rains between August and October caused massive crop losses in Marathwada. Farmers still harvested cotton and planned to sell it at the government’s minimum support price of Rs 8,110 per quintal. Initially, CCI allowed only 4.5 quintals per acre, angering farmers as they had to sell extra cotton at lower market rates. Now, CCI will purchase 5 quintals 66 kg per acre. Instructions have been issued to all cotton purchase centers. "Farmers work hard to produce more. Limiting CCI’s purchase is wrong. All cotton brought to CCI should be bought at the minimum support price." – Ambadas Danve, former opposition leader, Legislative Council.