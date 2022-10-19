Celebrations mark Kharge’s victory

Aurangabad:

The election of Mallikarjun Kharge as the president of the All India Congress was celebrated at Gandhi Bhavan, Shahgunj on Wednesday by the Aurangabad City District Congress Committee by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets. District president Dr Kalyan Kale, City president Shaikh Yusuf, Dr Jafar Khan, Dr Pavan Dongre, Anis Patel, Kaisar Baba and other activists were present on the occasion.