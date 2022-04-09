Celebrations to mark Lord Mahavir anniversary begins

font-family:"Times New Roman"; }@font-face{

font-family:"宋体";

}@font-face{

font-family:"SimSun";

}@font-face{

font-family:"Calibri"; }p.MsoNormal{ mso-style-name:Normal;

mso-style-parent:""; margin:0pt; margin-bottom:.0001pt;

font-family:Calibri;

mso-fareast-font-family:SimSun;

mso-bidi-font-family:'Times New Roman'; }span.msoIns{ mso-style-type:export-only;

mso-style-name:"";

text-decoration:underline;

text-underline:single; color:blue; }span.msoDel{ mso-style-type:export-only;

mso-style-name:"";

text-decoration:line-through; color:red; }div.Section0{page:Section0;}

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 9:

Various programmes to mark the Lord Mahavir anniversary are being organised by Mahavir International in the city.

The weeklong Bhagwan Mahavir Janmkalyanak Mahotsav celebrations has begun from April 9. The health camp at Mahavir Diagnostic Centre in Ulkanagari was inaugurated by Kusum Pagariya, Vimalrani Bafna, Preeti Patni, Shradha Chudiwal and Rupali Bothra (Chartered Accountant). Sakal Jain Samaj’s Subhash Zambad was also present on the occasion. The camp evoked good response on the first day.

The programmes include free health check up, diagnostic and treatment camp. Dr Juhi Papalkar checked the patients having obstetrics and gynaecological issues on April 9. The diabetic check up camp will be held on April 10; skin check up camp on April 11; Orthopaedic and gastroenteritis check up camp on April 12; Eye and Dental check up camp on April 13; Homeopathic camp on April 15; Heart, Blood Pressure and ECG check up on April 16 and allergic and breathing disorder (kids) check up camp on April 18, said Dr Akshay Thole.

Dr Sanmati Thole briefed upon various programmes to be held during the week. Paras Tated appealed to the patients to avail benefit through the camp in large number. Abhay Samdariya, Swapnil Lohade, Pravin Phirke, Manish Achaliya, Shailesh Savka, P R Jadhav, Sandeep Patni, Roshan Chajjed and others are taking hard efforts to make the programmes successful.