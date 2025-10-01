Central Aviskar' Festival to be inaugurated on Oct 3

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will organise the Central 'Aviskar' festival on October 3 and 4 to give scope to innovative ideas and experiments of students.

Vice Chancellor of Kavayitry Bahinabai Chaudhary Jalgaon University, Dr Vijay Maheshwari, will inaugurate the festival at the main auditorium at 10.30 am on Friday.

Bamu VC Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the function. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar, Management Council Member Shyam Shirsath and Nitin Jadhav will be present on this occasion. The two-day presentation of the experiments will be held in the new auditorium of the Department of Performing Arts.

Industrialist Vivek Deshpande will be the chief guest for the prize distribution to be hosted on at 4 pm October 4. Coordinator of 'Avishkar', Dr Bhaskar Sathe and Director of Student Development Board, Dr Kailas Ambhure, have appealed to all to visit this exhibition of the projects.

621 researchers to participate in 6 groups

Like the Youth Festival of Bamu, the Avishkar competition, which is district-level and university-level (central), is being held from this year. It was held in each district from September 10 to 23.

The top three winners in six branches of the four districts will participate in the central-level festival. Only the invention of undergraduate students was conducted at the district level.

The postgraduate students and winners of UG courses will compete directly at the Central level.

The entire registration process for this competition was made online. There are 621 research students in four districts, including 368 girls,” said Dr Praveen Yannawar.

District-wise competition held is as follows:

--Chh Sambhajinagar- Muktanand College, Gangapur: September 10

--Jalna- Lal Bahadur Shastri College, Partur-September 13

-- Beed - Swatantryaveer Savarkar College September 18

--Dharashivt- Shri Krishna College, Gunjoti-Omarga: September 23.

The six categories are as follows;

--Humanities, Languages and Fine Arts

--Commerce, Management and Law

--Science

--Agriculture and Animal Husbandry

--Engineering and Technology

--Pharmacy