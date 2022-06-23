CET Cell asks candidates to follow only official portal, social media

Aurangabad, June 23:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) asked all professional courses aspirants and institutes to follow the official website and social of the Cell for updates.

The Cell received emails and phone calls from the stakeholders about unauthorised unofficial sites which are spreading untrue and un-updated information about the examination and admission process without official permission.

In a special advisory issued on Thursday, the Cell stated that it would not take responsibility for the candidates referring to an unofficial and unauthorised commercial website displaying unverified and unauthorised content.

It said that the special advisory is being issued in the interest of the stakeholders, parents, and educational institutions which offer the professional courses. All the stakeholders were asked to refer to the official website or social media handles of the CET Cell.

Box

All updates regarding examination, hall ticket download, result, score card or centralized admission process will be appearing on the following official website and links;

Official media------------link/name

--Website----------------https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

--Facebook Page-- STATE CET CELL Mumbai

--Twitter Page ---STATE CET CELL MUMBAI (@CETCELL)

--YouTube Channel--- STATE CET CELL MUMBAI