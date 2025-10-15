CET Cell assures High Court of taking measures to detect fake registrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In connection with a petition filed in the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court challenging the admission process of third round for MBBS and BDS admissions, the CET Cell has submitted an affidavit stating that the results of the third CAP round admissions will be declared only after verifying the Class 10th, 12th certificates and domicile certificates of students from other states. The hearing was held before the bench comprising Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Hiten Venegavkar, on Tuesday evening. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for October 17.

The CET Cell further assured the court that names of students whose domicile certificates are found to be fake during this verification process will be removed before the completion of the third round (by October 17). If the verification process is not completed by October 17, the result schedule will be revised accordingly, and only then will the third-round results be declared.

What is the petition?

The petition has been filed by Vishwaja Sanjay Kadam, a student registered for the third round of MBBS and BDS CAP admissions. In her petition, she claims that the number of students in the third round has increased by approximately 550 compared to the first and second rounds.

Suspecting irregularities, she conducted a deeper investigation and found that about 155 of the newly added students were from Rajasthan. Allegedly, these students failed to secure admission in their home state and used fake domicile certificates to claim seats under Maharashtra’s 85% state quota.

Kadam had submitted a complaint to the CET Cell regarding this issue. However, uncertain whether any action would be taken before the admission process concluded, she filed this petition requesting the court to exclude the names of other state students who have registered under the Maharashtra quota using fake domicile certificates. CET Cell was represented by Adv Mrugesh Narwadkar and Adv Santosh Jadhavar is appearing on behalf of the petitioner.