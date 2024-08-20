CET for PGP, PGO, M Sc-SLP, Audiology, P &O on Sept 1

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online common entrance test for admission to postgraduate courses in Physiotherapy (PGP CET), Occupational Therapy (PGO CET), Speech and Language Pathology (M.Sc. SLP CET), Audiology (M.Sc. Aud-CET) and Prosthetics and Orthotics (M Sc, P and O CET) will be held on September 1 for the academic year 2024-2025.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCET) will conduct the CET at the centres in four cities-Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The online registration for the CET started recently and its last date is August 23. The Cell will issue an admit card on August 28.

The registered candidates will take their test between 11 am and 12.30 pm on Sunday. The aspirants will have to go through the Information Brochure containing eligibility criteria and the procedure of CET made available on the portal.

The candidate must have passed an undergraudate college situated in the State. He/she must have completed a compulsory internship before August 31.