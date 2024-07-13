CET to be held in Pre-IAS Coaching Centre on Aug 25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Pre-IAS Coaching Centre of the city will conduct the common entrance test between 11 am and 1 pm on August 25.

The last date for online application form submission and paying fees was extended to August 21. Director of the Centre Dr Pankaja Waghmare appealed to aspirants to avail of the opportunity.

The test will be held for the full-time coaching for union Public Service Commission, entrance examination-2O25 to be imparted by the Government of Maharashtra's State Institute for Administrative Careers (SIAC)-Mumbai, Pre-lAS Training Centres at Nashik, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati and Nagpur, Dr Ambedkar Competitive Examination Guidance Centre, YASHADA, Savitribai Phule Academy of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Ambernath Municipal Council Competitive Examination Centre-Thane, Municipal Corporation Chintamanrao Deshmukh Administrative Training institute-Thane under the higher and technical education department.