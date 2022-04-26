CFC grants Rs 30 cr to district

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 26:

The district has received a second instalment of Rs 30 crore under 15th Central Finance Commission (CFC). The funds were sanctioned in the year 2021-22. Meanwhile, the major challenge before the local self-governing bodies (including zilla parishad) is that it will have to spend half of the total fund (Rs 15 crore) by June-end.

Use 55 pc fund by June!

The central government has underlined in its order that it is mandatory upon the zilla parishads (ZP), panchayat samitis (PS) and grampanchayats (GP) administrations to spend atleast 55 per cent fund by June. If the money remains unutilised, the finance commission would not be releasing further funds to the respective districts, it stated.

Earlier, the development plan of each village has been prepared as per the guidelines of CFC. It was submitted online to the government before December 2021. Henceforth the GPs will have to undertake development works as per the approved plans only.

The government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore to 868 GPs, in the district, under the 15th finance commission. The state’s finance department has issued an order regarding disbursement of funds on April 13. The order also guided on fixing parameters and releasing funds accordingly to each GP.

PS gets Rs 2.84 crore

As per the fund distribution, the finance commission, sanctions 10 per cent each, out of the total fund, to the zilla parishads and panchayat samitis. Hence, the commission has released Rs 2.84 crore to nine PS in the district. The office-bearers will be deciding on fund utilisation as per the priority of development works.

ZP gets Rs 2.84 crore

The commission has also released Rs 2.84 crore to the ZP. The decision over spending of fund is taken by the ZP president, vice president, president of subject committees and standing committee members. Now it is the responsibility of administration to distribute the fund to villages on the basis of its population and set priority of works.

Status of tehsilwise fund distribution to GPs and PS in their respective jurisdictions.

- Aurangabad - Rs 3.88 crore (GP) and Rs 43.96 lakh (PS).

- Gangapur - Rs 3.71 crore (GP) and Rs 42.03 lakh (PS).

- Kannad - Rs 3.37 crore (GP) and Rs 38.37 lakh (PS).

- Khuldabad - Rs 1.14 crore (GP) and Rs 13.01 lakh (PS).

- Paithan - Rs 3.46 crore (GP) and Rs 39.26 lakh (PS).

- Phulambri - Rs 1.88 crore (GP) and Rs 21.31 lakh (PS).

- Sillod - Rs 3.39 crore (GP) and Rs 38.43 lakh (PS).

- Soyegaon - Rs 1.18 crore (GP) and Rs 13.52 lakh (PS) and

- Vaijapur - Rs 3.05 crore (GP) and Rs 34.69 lakh (PS).