Chain-snatching menace continues in city; elderly woman targeted again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The chain-snatching spree in the city shows no sign of slowing, as another case was reported from the Beed Bypass area on Sunday morning. Around 8.30 am, two bike-borne robbers snatched a 1.5-tola gold chain from 68-year-old Sushma Rajendra Byohar during her morning walk.

Byohar, a resident of Lotus Apartment near Hotel Nishant Park, was returning home after visiting a temple when two men on a motorcycle approached her. One of them stopped ahead, pulled off the chain from her neck, and fled at high speed. Local residents attempted to chase them but failed.

Masked rider, fake number plate suspected

Police suspect the culprits, believed to be in their mid-20s, are local residents based on their behavior. The motorcycle reportedly carried the number MH-43-2739, and the rider’s face was covered with a mask.

Two citizens robbed every day, no arrests yet

In the past four days, two similar robberies one involving a man and another an elderly woman were reported from Pundliknagar. Chain-snatching cases have also been recorded in Waluj, MIDC Waluj, Kranti Chowk, Cidco, MIDC Cidco, and Mukundwadi. Despite several incidents, neither the local police nor the crime branch has made any arrests. Police insiders admit that internal politics, frequent transfers, and growing discontent among staff have slowed investigations, allowing snatchers to operate freely and leaving citizens increasingly anxious about safety.