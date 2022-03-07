Challenges come along responsibilities: Dr Varsha Kaginalkar

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, March 7:

While working as a dean of the reputed Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where 1700 in-house patients are treated at a time and around 2000 patients are examined in OPD every day, it is indeed a challenge to tackle various situations arousing during daily administrative works. Challenges come along responsibilities, opined professor and head of the Radiology department and GMCH dean Dr Varsha Kaginalkar.

“The focused and confident approach gave the strength to tackle the difficult situations and challenges. The support and assistance from the colleagues make things easier. I am very fortunate to serve in the institute (GMCH) where I completed my studies, Dr Kaginalkar added.

Mother played a major role

I came from Udgir a small town in Latur district and my parents were professors in a college. My mother played a major role in nurturing my career and because of her I chose the field of medicine. My husband Dr Jaggannath Kaginalkar encouraged me to opt for a different stream than accustomed courses for girls and hence I chose Radiology. There was only one seat and I secured it.

Family is the real strength

My husband and two daughters are like the backbone and the real strength behind my success. Apart from my workplace, family is the only place where I find solace. They give me the energy to accomplish my endeavor.

Situation for girls have changed

Earlier, the medical field was considered a male-dominated field. Very few women used to choose this field and that too the medical streams were considered to be softer. Now, things have changed and the girls are coming forward and choosing dynamic fields. They are even doing difficult surgeries and are involved in research activities.

Women should understand self-value

Being a woman is an esteemed feeling. They should understand the self-value and respect it. When they will respect themselves, it will reflex from society as well. Whatever they do, they should do it confidently and there should not be any inferiority complex in them. Women have proved their mettle in almost every field now.