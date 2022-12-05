Champashashti yatra concludes

Aurangabad:

The champashashti yatra held at Khandoba temple in Satara, concluded with Mahapuja and Aarti. On this occasion, Khandoba Devasthan Trust president Sahebrao Palaskar, secretary Gangadhar Parkhe felicitated the devotees and distributed Mahaprasad. Opposition leader Ambadas Danve visited in the evening and performed puja. Former Sarpanch Feroz Patel, Ganesh Chopde, chairman Sominath Shirane and others were present. The police department, municipal corporation, trustees, health department and MSEDCL took efforts for the peaceful completion of the yatra.