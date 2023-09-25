Chandrayaan 3 expo at St. Xavier's School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A science exhibition based on the Chandrayaan 3 mission was held at St. Xavier's English School. MGM College faculty Dr Avinash Gore was the chief guest.

The Chandrayaan 3 (from failure to success) was discussed by girls studying in MGM College and former students of Xavier's School. Saloni Vaidya and Rituja Birhare presented in-depth educational information. Students of the 10th presented Chandrayaan 3 PPT and documentary. Dr Gore spoke about the scientist approach. He and his colleagues inspected the equipment, replicas, charts made by students. Principal Fr. Dominic congratulated all.