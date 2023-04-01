Change in city traffic due to public meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A public meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi leaders will be held at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on Sunday evening. Against this backdrop, the city police made changes in the city traffic on Sunday.

Many leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi will come to the city for the meeting. People from all over Marathwada are expected to come to the city. Considering the crowd of people and the vehicles coming to the meeting venue, the city police have made some changes in the city traffic. The changes have been made from Sunday afternoon considering the safety of the public and to avert the traffic jams.

The following roads will be closed for all vehicles on Sunday between 1 pm and 11 pm. These roads are Mill Corner to Khadkeshwar T-point to Mahatma Phule Chowk, ITI to Khadkeshwar T-point, Old Multipurpose School to Naralibaug Kaman, Jubilee Park to Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground and Asha Opticals to Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal Group.

The alternate roads for these vehicles will be Mill Corner to Bhadkal Gate and Mill Corner to Varad Ganesh Mandir to Savarkar Chowk.

This order will not be implemented for police, ambulance, fire brigade and essential services vehicles. Similarly, the officers on bandobast can make necessary changes in the traffic according to the convenience of the people, said city traffic branch ACP Dilip Gangurde.