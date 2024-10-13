Change ourselves 1st before changing world: JIH national president Sadatullah

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "If we aim to change the world, we must first change ourselves. History shows that whenever Muslims have focused on self-reform, they have succeeded in improving the world,” said Syed Sadatullah Husaini, the national president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH).

He was speaking in a programme organised at Haj House on "Badlo Ke Badalna Hai Zamane Ko Tumhe" (You Must Change for the World to Change) on Saturday.

City organiser Salman Muqarram, member of the JIH advisory council Haseeb Bhatkar and JIH State president Ilyas Khan Falahi were present. The programme began with recitation of the Quran by Qari Basheer.

Syed Sadatullah said that youth play a vital role in society and there is a need to guide them properly so that they can lead with moral and social responsibility.

Salman Muqarram, while reflecting on the life of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), emphasised how Prophet Ibrahim (AS) remained steadfast in his mission through all trials and hardships. He highlighted that in today’s challenging times, we must show the same determination and perseverance to bring about societal reform.

Haseeb Bhatkar said that true love for the Prophet (PBUH) is a part of our faith and there is a need to spread the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) among the people of this country.

Maulana Ilyas Falahi also spoke.