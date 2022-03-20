Changes in city traffic on Monday

Aurangabad, March 20:

The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be celebrated on Monday. Hence a large number of citizens will come to Kranti Chowk. Therefore, the traffic has been diverted from 9 am to 12 midnight.

The traffic to and from Dudh Dairy to Baba Petrol Pump and from Gopal Tea to Sillekhana will be closed, said assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Suresh Wankhede. Traffic coming and going from Sillekhana-Kranti Chowk to Gopal Tea will be closed. Vehicles traveling from Waluj to Jalna will use Jalgaon road via Baba Petrol Pump - Railway Station - Beed Bypass or Karthiki Chowk - Mill Corner - Annabhau Sathe Chowk via Jalgaon road. Vehicles heading towards Nagar from Jalna will pass from Dudh Dairy Chowk-Dargah Chowk-Sangramnagar Flyover and Beed Bypass. Similarly, motorists can use the Gopal Tea-Sant Eknath Rangmandir-Kalda Corner-Dudh Dairy-Mondha Naka Flyover-Jalna road or Shivaji High School-Sillekhana Chowk-Savarkar Chowk-Kartiki Chowk instead of Jalna road.