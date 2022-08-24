Charge-sheet of Kashish murder case filed in court

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch has submitted 657 pages charge sheet of Kashish murder case to the court.

It may be noted that Sukhpreet Kaur alias Kashish (18, Osmanpura) was murdered brutally over one-sided love by a jilted lover Sharansingh Sethi (20, Bhimpura, Osmanpura) at Rachnakar Colony in a broad daylight in the afternoon of May 21. The accused inflicted 17 injuries upon her person with a sharp weapon. This created a sensation across the State. A case was registered with Vedantnagar Police Station.

Taking a notice of the case, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta set up an SIT on May 26.

The team comprises police inspector of Crime Branch Avinash Aghav, PI of Cyber Police Station Gautam Patare, PSI Uttareshwar Munde, Ajit Dagadkhair, head constable Sunil Budgujar and Viresh Bane.

The SIT under the guidance of assistant commissioner of police Vishal Dhume completed the probe at a fast pace. The chage-sheet of 657 pages (45 folders) was filled in the court of the chief judicial magistrate on time.

Box

What does charge-sheet contain?

--Statements of 81 witnesses were recorded

--Physical evidence like blood, clothes of victim and accused

--Digital and Technical evidence like Closed Circuit TV cameras, CDR, SDR, tower location

--Forensic evidence like post-mortem report, injury certificate.

--Weapon (dagger) used in the crime, mobile phone of the accused and memorandum panchnama

--Map showing route used by the accused to chase the victim.

--Map showing the route on which the victim was dragged by the accused