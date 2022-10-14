Charmakar brethren embrace Buddhism

Aurangabad

Hundreds of Charmakar brethren led by Shravan Gaikwad embraced Buddhism in presence of thousands of Boudha Upasaks and Upasikas at Milind College ground on Friday evening. On this auspicious occasion, the voice of the sermon ‘Buddham Sharnam Gachhami’echoed in the ground.

The Bhante of the royal family of Thailand Bhadant Vinaysuthi Mahathero, actor Gagan Malik, who portrayed the role of Gautam Buddha in the film Siddharth Gautam, Thailand’s army caption Natakit, Bhante of Lokuttara Mahavihara Bhadant Bodhipalo Mahathero, Nagsen and the Bhikhu Sangha was present on a big podium erected on the ground.

People started gathering at the venue in the afternoon. Dr Kishor Wagh and his troop presented Bhim - Buddha songs.

Earlier, the Bhikhu Sangha paid obeisance to Lord Buddha. Shravan Gaikwad made an introductory speech about embracing the Buddha Dhamma. Later, the ceremony began. Bhadant Vinaysuthi Mahathero and Gagan Malik gave the Trisaran and Panch sheel to the brethren from Charmakar society, who embraced the Dhamma. Bhadant Bodhipalo Mahathero gave 22 vows. Thousands of people were present to witness this historic event in the city.

Representatives of Bauddha Maha Sabha Kishor Johare, Bhimrao Hattiambire, Acchyut Boite, organiser Milind Dabhade, Vijay Magare, Dhananjay Borde and others were present on the dais. Shekhar Magar conducted the proceedings of the function.

Dhamma revolution has initiated

Speaking on the occasion, Gagan Mallik said, revolution does not take place frequently. Now, through this Dhamma Diksha, the Dhamma revolution has been initiated. The wheel of Dhamma will be accelerated now. Presently, there is only one percent of Buddhist people in the country, but people who follow Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar are 35 percent. The work to make them aware of Dhamma is in progress. Hence, on October 14, 2023, a big project to initiate 10 lakh people in Dhamma has been undertaken.

Thailand’s Bhikhu Vinay Suthi Mahathero, actor Gagan Mallik and Bhadant Bodhipalo Mahathero giving Dhamma Dikhsha to Charmakar brethren at Milind College ground in Aurangabad on Friday.