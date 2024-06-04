ChatGPT: Enhancing knowledge or hindering independent thought?; Experts acknowledge revolutionary potential of chatbot but stress for balanced approach

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ChatGPT, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, has taken the world by storm. In Sambhajinagar also, citizens, specially youngsters, are liking this super-smart friend, ready to chat anytime, anywhere, having answers to all problems. But is this friend a blessing or a burden for a youngster?

Proponents of ChatGPT praise its versatility, hailing it as a revolutionary tool for educational support and companionship. "Our children now have access to instant knowledge and assistance at their fingertips. ChatGPT fosters learning and creativity in ways we never thought possible," says Kalyani Raje(teacher), a parent with knowledge of modern AI.

People were worried about its side effects. They say relying too much on GPT might make us lazy. Instead of talking to real people, we are glued to our screens, chatting with a robot. It's up to us to decide. With careful use and a pinch of wisdom, ChatGPT could be our ticket to a smarter, more connected future. But if we let it take over our lives, we might miss out on the real magic of being human. GPT is like a double-edged sword. It can be a helpful ally, but it can also lead us astray if we're not careful, its being felt.

Local educators are also chiming in on the discussion, emphasising the importance of striking a balance between technology and human interaction in educational settings.

Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh, Adjunct Professor, Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

“It's encouraging to see a positive attitude on ChatGPT. It is a potential teaching method that encourages accessibility and inquiry. ChatGPT is more of a chance to improve learning opportunities and level the playing field than a danger. It has the ability to empower learners from all backgrounds and encourage diversity and creativity in the classroom. ChatGPT will have a revolutionary effect, a time will come when technology augments human potential rather than subjugate it.

Ahmed Al-Shahab, Web Developer

ChatGPT has potential to aid cognitive work, but we should not over-rely on it. I advocate youth to adopt a balanced approach and use ChatGPT as a guiding tool rather than a crutch. Youth using ChatGPT for cognitive work are affecting their ability to think independently. Instead of using ChatGPT blindly, youth should use it as guidance to simplify concepts. This approach could help enhance their productivity.