Chausalkar’s lecture on Parliamentary democracy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) department of political science organised Dr Moin Shakir lecture series every year. This year the former head of the department, Shivaji University, Kolhapur, Dr Ashok Chausalkar will deliver a lecture on the ‘Changing structure of parliamentary democracy’ at J R Shinde Hall in department of political science on March 18 at 12 noon. The head of the department Dr Shuja Shakir appealed to the researchers, activists, and students to be present in large numbers.