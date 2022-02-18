Cheat on the run held in Bhilai

BLURB: Several cases registered against him in various states;

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 17: The managing director of Orbit Electomech India Pvt Ltd duped Sonalika Metal Corporation of Rs 6.78 crores by taking steel frequently and later promised the SMC to give 50 per cent partnership in Orbit India instead of money.

A case in this regard was registered in Waluj MIDC police station on February 23, 2021.

After an inquiry for almost a year, the city police arrested fraudster MD Anil Rajdayal Rai (40, Waluj) from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, informed crime branch ACP Vishal Dhume.

Police said Devram Santaram Chaudhary (36) runs a company Sonalika Metal Corporation in Waluj MIDC area.

In 2017, MD Anil Rai took steel from Sonalika Metal on several occasions for Orbit Electromech India Pvt Ltd. However, he did not pay for the steel instead offered 50 per cent partnership in Orbit India.

He also promised to give 1.25 lakh shares to Sonalika and gave a letter for the appointment as director of the company.

He later took the sign of Chaudhary on the blank letterheads and 10 cheques for completing the procedure to appoint him as director. He then misused the letterheads and cheques and removed Chaudhary from the post of director.

He also transferred 1.25 lakh shares amounting to Rs 35 lakh in his own name. He duped Chaudhary of Rs 6.43 crores and shares of Rs 35 lakh and disappeared from the city.

The city economic offenses wing (EWO) was searching for Rai for a year. From his mobile location, he was traced in Bhilai. The police received the information that he was in Bhilai Central Prison.

Accordingly, EOW API Trupti Totawar, Vitthal Mankape, Sandeep Jadhav, Babasaheb Bhanuse took Rai into custody from Bhilai and brought him to the city.

It has come to light that several cases of cheating have been registered against Rai in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. Three cases have been registered in Waluj MIDC, two in Chhatisgarh and two in Gujarat, the sources said.