Chemistry bit tough in NEET

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many medical aspirants who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2023 at the different centres of the city on Sunday found Chemistry paper a bit tough compared to other subjects.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the NEET for different health science courses, including MBBS, BDS, B Sc-Nursing, BAMS, BHMS and BUMS in pen and paper mode. There were 200 questions while candidates were asked to attempt 180. Each question carries four marks. There is a negative marking for wrong

Talking to this newspaper, Komal Kamble, an examinee from S B College Centre said that the Chemistry subject is a bit tough compared to other subjects. She said that the questions of Physics, Zoology and Botany were not very difficult and hoped for a good score in the examination.

An examinee from Deogiri College Centre Ravi said that the Physical was not as tough as last year.

“As usual, questions in the Chemisty subject paper were difficult a bit while I found the questions in remaining somewhat easy,” he said. Azhar Shaikh, another aspirant said that he hopes for a good score in the medical entrance as the questions in Zoology, Biology and Physics were easy.

The languages in which the examination was conducted are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Cut-off marks likely to increase

According to experts and teachers from private coaching classes, the cut-off marks are likely to increase this year compared to previous years taking into students' reactions to the NEET. The cut-off marks for the general category in 2022 were (a total of 715-cut-off= 117) followed by 2021 (720--138) and 2020 (720---147).

Besides NEET (UG)- 2023, the candidate must pass 12th standards in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. In addition, the candidates must have got a rank in the merit list of NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

Test pattern

The test pattern comprises four subjects. Each subject consists of two sections. Section ‘A’ consists of 35 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and section B has 15 questions. The subject-wise pattern is as follows:

Subject-------Questions-----Marks

Physics----------50--------------180

Chemistry ------50-------------180

Botany---------- 50--------------180

Zoology--------- 50--------------180

Total-------------200---------------720