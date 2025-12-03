‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport’ on hold; demand for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The central government issued a circular naming Chikalthana Airport as “Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport.” However, there is a demand to name it “Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport,” so the Airports Authority of India has temporarily halted the naming. A revised circular will be issued soon.

After renaming the city to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, various government offices and institutions changed their names. The railway station was also recently renamed “Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station.” The new airport name will link it to the city’s historical and cultural heritage and will soon appear in national booking systems. Preparations for new signage, information boards, ticketing system updates, and website changes are underway. Airport officials declined to comment.

--------------

Social media posts

On Wednesday, posts like “Proud! Now our airport is Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport…!” went viral. Local citizens, travelers, social organizations, political leaders, and activists shared these posts.

----------

Revised circular soon

The circular naming it “Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport” has been issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation but is temporarily held. The name “Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport” is preferred and will be finalized soon.

— Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MP